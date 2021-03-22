139 candidates in fray in Tiruchi district and 89 in Thanjavur

TIRUCHI

22 March 2021 23:02 IST

A total of 159 candidates are in the fray for nine constituencies in Tiruchi district.

Out of 172 candidates, 13 withdrew their nomination on the last day. In Tiruchi West, former Minister K.N. Nehru of DMK and V. Padmanathan of AIADMK are among 13 in the fray. Out of 14 candidates who filed their nomination, one of them withdrew on Monday.

Advertising

Advertising

There are 18 candidates in the fray in Tiruchi (East. Two candidates withdrew their nomination on Monday. Vellamandi N. Natarajan of AIADMK, Inigo Irudhayaraj of DMK and R. Manoharan of AMMK figure in the final list.

Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi (DMK), P. Kumar (AIADMK), and Muruganandam (Makkal Needhi Maiam) are among 15 contestants in Tiruvermbur.

Fifteen candidates, including Ku.Pa. Krishnan (AIADMK), M. Palaniyandi (DMK) and Sarubala R. Tondaiman (AMMK) are in the fray in Srirangam.

Lalgudi witnessed the maximum withdrawal of six candidates from the contest in Tiruchi district. Fourteen are left in the contest. A. Soundara Pandian of DMK and D.M. Dharmaraj of AIADMK are among them.

With no withdrawals, 29 candidates figured in the final list for Mannachanallur constituency. Former Minister M. Paranjothi of AIADMK and S. Kathiravan of DMK are among those in the fray.

Incumbent MLA M. Selvaraj of AIADMK and N. Thiyagarajan of DMK are among 20 candidates contesting in Musiri constituency. Out of 22 candidates, two withdrew their nomination.

There are 13 contestants for Thuraiyur constituency. Sitting MLA S. Stalin Kumar of DMK and T. Indragandhi of AIADMK are among those. No one withdrew their nomination filed for Manapparai constituency leaving 20 candidates, including R. Chandrasekar (AIADMK) and Abdul Samad (MMK) contesting on DMK symbol, in the fray.

Karur

Seventy-seven candidates are in fray in Karur constituency where Transport Minister M.R. Vijayabhaskar of AIADMK and V. Senthil Balaji of DMK are locking horns. Out of 84 nominations, 13 were rejected and seven withdrew their nomination.

In Aravakurichi constituency, 40 candidates are left in the fray. R. Ilango of DMK and K. Annamalai of BJP are among them.

N. Muthukumar of AIADMK and Sivagamasundari of DMK are among the 26 candidates in Krishnararapuram constituency.

Eighteen candidates are in the fray in Kulithalai constituency. Three candidates withdrew their nominations on Monday. R. Manickam of DMK and N.R. Chandrasekar of AIADMK are among the contesting candidates .

Perambalur

Nine candidates are in the fray in Perambalur (Reserved) constituency including sitting MLA R. Tamizhselvan, AIADMK; former MLA M. Prahabaran, DMK; K. Rajendran, BSP; A. Gunasekaran, National Congress Party; K. Rajendran of DMDK, Sasikala, IJK; M.Maheswari, NTK, T. Radhika, Puthiya Tamilagam; and S. Sathish, Independent.

In Kunnam, 22 candidates are in the fray including sitting MLA R.T. Ramachandran, AIADMK, S.S.S ivasankar, DMK, S. Pandian, BSP, P. Arul, NTK, and S. Karthikeyan, AMMK.

Pudukottai

In Pudukottai district, 14 candidates are in the fray for Gandharvakottai (SC), 22 each in Viralimalai, Thirumayam and Aranthangi, 21 in Pudukottai and 11 in Alangudi.

Leading contenders in the district include Health Minister C. Vijayabaskar, AIADMK, and M. Palaniappan, DMK, in Viralimalai; N. Ramachandran, Congress, and M. Rajanayagam, AIADMK, in Aranthangi; Karthik Thondaiman, AIADMK, and V. Muthuraja, DMK, in Pudukottai; P.K. Vairamuthu, AIADMK, and S. Reghupathy, DMK, in Thirumayam; M. Chinnadurai, CPI(M) and S. Jayabharathi, AIADMK, in Gandharvakottai, and Dharma Thangavel, AIADMK, and Siva. Meiyanathan, DMK, in Alangudi.

Thanjavur

Eighty-nine candidates, including five sitting DMK MLAs, are in the fray for eight Assembly seats in Thanjavur district.

While a total of 97 nomination papers were accepted as valid documents after scrutiny by the Returning Officers of Thanjavur, Thiruvaiyaru, Papanasam, Kumbakonam, Thiruvidaimaruthur (Reserved), Orathanadu, Pattukottai and Peravurni Assembly Segments on March 20, only eight candidates — 3 in Peravurani, 2 in Orathanadu and one each in Thanjavur, Papanasam and Thiruvaiyaru — withdrew their papers on Monday.

Fourteen candidates are in the fray for Thiruvidaimaruthur (Reserved) Constituency, 13 in Papanasam, 12 each in Thiruvaiyaru, Thanjavur and Orathanadu, 10 in Kumbakonam and 8 each in Pattukottai and Peravurani.

Tiruvarur

Forty-nine candidates are in the contest for four Assembly constituencies in Tiruvarur district.

According to official sources, 16 nomination papers — 15 in Nannilam constituency and one in Mannargudi segment — were withdrawn on Monday, the last day for withdrawal of nomination.

A total of 65 nomination papers — 30 in Nannilam, 11 in Mannargudi, 13 in Tiruvarur and 11 in Thiruthuraipoondi (Reserved) — were accepted as valid documents after scrutiny by Returning Officers of theconstituencies last week.

Fifteen candidates are in the fray for Nannilam seat, 13 in Tiruvarur, 11 in Thiruthuraipoondi and 10 in Mannargudi, sources said.

While the ruling AIADMK has fielded its candidates in all four constituencies, the DMK has bequeathed Thiruthuraipoondi (Reserved) constituency to its alliance partner, CPI.

Food Minister R. Kamaraj of AIADMK, K. Kalaivanan of DMK and T.R.B. Rajaa of DMK are three sitting MLAs seeking re-election to the Assembly from their respective constituencies of Nannilam, Tiruvarur and Mannargudi.

Ariyalur

There are 13 candidates including Thamarai S. Rajendran of AIADMK and K. Chinnappa of DMK,in the fray in Ariyalur.

Ka.So.Ga. Kannan of DMK, K. Balu of PMK, G. Latha alias Sornalatha of Indhiya Jananayaga Katchi are among the 13 contesting in Jayamkondam constituency.