138 fresh cases in central districts

TIRUCHI

28 November 2020 21:26 IST

The central districts on Saturday recorded a slight increase in fresh cases for COVID-19 compared to the previous days. A total of 138 patients tested positive. The region recorded one death - a 49-year-old man suffering from diabetes succumbed to the infection in Tiruvarur -, according to the bulletin released by the Department of Health and Family Welfare.

Two districts - Nagapattinam and Thanjavur - reported a slight increase in cases while reporting 31 fresh cases each for the viral infection. Patients in both districts were isolated cases or were primary contacts, inter-district travellers and patients with a history of respiratory illnesses.

Tiruvarur reported 23 fresh cases, many of whom were primary contacts.

In Tiruchi, 21 patients tested positive for the viral infection. Meanwhile, seven patients who had been undergoing treatment at Tiruchi Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital were discharged after recovering from the viral infection. As on Saturday, there were 149 total active cases in the district - 69 were in home isolation and 80 were home quarantined following hospitalisation and treatment.

Pudukottai reported a sharp decline with 12 fresh cases. Among them were local index cases and patients with symptoms of Influenza-Like Illnesses and Severe Acute Respiratory Illnesses.

In Karur too, only 11 new cases were reported. The patients hailed from Tozhilpettai, Kulithalai and Velayutham Palayam.

Ariyalur reported a further drop in cases with only eight fresh cases, and in Perambalur only one patient tested positive.