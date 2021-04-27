1,379 fresh positive cases in central districts

TIRUCHI

27 April 2021 22:38 IST

The central districts recorded 1,379 fresh cases and five deaths on Tuesday.

This is the highest single-day count of COVID-19 cases since March 2020.

According to a medical bulletin issued by the Health Department on Tuesday, Tiruchi district saw a spike and recorded 468 cases and one death.

Nagapattinam recorded 358 fresh cases followed by Thanjavur with 211 cases and 2 deaths.

The daily count of fresh cases was 128 in Tiruvarur, 65 in Pudukottai and 95 in Karur. Ariyalur and Perambalur districts reported 22 and 32 fresh cases respectively.

Fatalities

A 50-year-old male from Tiruchi, who was admitted to a private hospital on April 17 with complaints of cough, fever and breathing difficulty, died on Monday due to COVID-19 pneumonia.

A 69-year-old male from Thanjavur, an 84-year-old male from Ariyalur, a 63-year-old from Karur were among those who died due to COVID-19 related complications.