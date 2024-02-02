136 bird species recorded in 18 wetlands in Tiruchi Forest Division during synchronised census

February 02, 2024 07:29 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST - TIRUCHI

As many as 136 bird species were recorded in various wetlands falling under the Tiruchi Forest Division during the two-day State-wide Synchronised Wetland Bird Census 2024 that was conducted recently by the Forest Department involving students and bird enthusiasts.

The census was carried out on January 27 and 28 by those involved in the exercise who were split into small groups. A Forest Department official said the census was done in 18 wetlands with seven wetlands covered on January 27 and the remaining 11 wetlands on January 28.

The wetlands where the census was carried out included Aalathudaiyanpatti big and small tanks, Thuraiyur big tank, Mukkombu (Upper Anaicut), Thiruthalaiyur tank, Kiliyur tank, Keerambur tank, Sikkathambur tank, Koothappar tank, Krishnasamudhram tank, Saalakulam tank, Poosarikulam tank and Thayanur tank. The area near the lush green Tropical Butterfly Conservatory at Srirangam was covered during the census.

Armed with binoculars and booklets containing the bird species for identification, the groups carried out the census using the Point Count and Line Transect method in the wetlands, said the official and added that it was done from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m.

The bird species which were recorded include Asian Palm Swift, Asian Openbill, Eurasian Moorhen, Black-winged Stilt, Brahminy Starling, Purple Heron, Southern Coucal, Painted Stork, Brahminy Kite, Crested Serpent-Eagle, Eurasian Hoopoe, Blue-throated Flycatcher, Indian Pitta, Western Yellow Wagtail, Asian Brown Flycatcher, Zitting Cisticola, Green Sandpiper, Osprey, Booted Warbler, Pied Bushcat, Rufos-bellied Eagle, Red-necked Falcon, Brown Shrike, Orange-headed Thrush and Gray-headed Swamphen. The Forest department had recorded 129 species during the census conducted last year, the official added.