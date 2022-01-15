1,344 patients test COVID-19 positive in central region

The number of fresh cases of COVID- 19 reported in the central districts was 1,344 on Saturday. No deaths were reported in the region, according to a bulletin issued by the State Health Department.

Tiruchi and Thanjavur continued to report more than 70% of the cases reported in the region, with the two districts recording 443 fresh cases each on Saturday.

The other seven districts in the region reported less than 100 cases each. Seventy-six persons tested positive in Karur, 73 in Tiruvarur, 72 in Ariyalur and 71 in Pudukottai. In Perambalur, where less than five cases were being reported less than a few weeks ago, 68 cases were reported. In Mayiladuthurai, 51 patients tested COVID-19 positive, and it was 47 in Nagapattinam.