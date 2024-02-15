ADVERTISEMENT

134 students sanctioned ₹6.35 crore of education loans in Thanjavur district

February 15, 2024 07:51 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau

Applications for education loans from 134 students totalling ₹6.35 crore have been accepted by various banks in Thanjavur district, according to Collector Deepak Jacob.

The Collector said that after pursuing the documents submitted by the students through e-service centres, the banks had accepted 134 applications.

Giving away the loan sanction letters to students at the “mega education loan mela” held at Arignar Anna Centenary Auditorium, Thanjavur on February 15, he said the banks had received another batch of around 150 applications for education loans at the camp.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

At Tiruvarur, 52 students received education loan sanction letters worth ₹4.20 crore from Collector T. Charushree at the education loan camp held at A.R.J. Engineering College, Mannargudi, on February 15. Over 300 students attended the camp, according to an official release.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US