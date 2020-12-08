134 new cases in central districts

A total of 134 fresh cases of COVID-19 and the death of one patient were reported in central districts on Tuesday.

The maximum number of cases in the region was reported in Tiruvarur district with 29 patients testing positive for the virus followed by 25 each in Tiruchi and Nagappattinam districts.

There were 23 new cases in Thanjavur and 17 in Pudukottai. Karur and Ariyalur districts recorded 12 and three cases, respectively. No new case was reported in Perambalur district.

A total of 139 patients, who had been receiving treatment at various hospitals in central districts, were discharged on Tuesday.

A 48-year-old woman, who was admitted to Tiruvarur Medical College Hospital on November 30, died of COVID pneumonia and acute respiratory distress syndrome. She was under treatment for type-II diabetes mellitus for some time before admission.