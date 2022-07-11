133 test COVID-19 positive in central region

One hundred and thirty-three persons tested positive for COVID 19 in central region on Monday, according to the bulletin issued by the Health Department.

The number of daily case load stood at 47 in Tiruchi district and 22 in Thanjavur district. Tiruvarur reported 17 fresh cases, Pudukottai 14, Perambalur 10, Nagapattinam six, Mayiladuthurai eight, Karur seven and Ariyalur two.

Tiruchi district also had the maximum number of active cases in the region with 539 patients being under treatment, including home treatment, as on Monday. Thanjavur had 154 active cases, Pudukottai 105, Perambalur 103, Tiruvarur 99, Mayiladuthurai 74, Karur 56, Nagapattinam 51 and Ariyalur 27.