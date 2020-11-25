133 fresh cases, one death in central districts

The central districts on Tuesday reported 133 fresh cases of COVID-19 and death of one patient.
Except for one district, the rest in the region recorded less than 30 fresh cases. Thanjavur district recorded the maximum number of cases with 32 patients testing positive for the virus. It was followed by Tiruchi district with 28.
The daily case count in Nagapattinam district was 26. There were 15 cases in Karur and 21 in Tiruvarur. Pudukottai recorded seven cases. Ariyalur district registered two. Perambalur district that recorded no case on Monday accounted for a fresh case on Tuesday.
Discharges outnumbered the fresh cases in the districts. A total of 170 patients, who were getting treatment in various hospitals, were discharged on Tuesday. Karur recorded the maximum discharges with 49. A total of 30 patients were discharged in Nagapattinam district. It was 20 in Thanjavur, 29 in Tiruvarur, 25 in Tiruchi and 14 in Pudukottai.
