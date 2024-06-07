ADVERTISEMENT

132 students from government schools clear NEET in Tiruchi

Published - June 07, 2024 07:22 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A total of 132 students out of 553 from government schools who wrote the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) 2024 in Tiruchi district have cleared the exam.

ADVERTISEMENT

P. Karthika, a student of Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Sevalpatti, secured 522 and stood first among the government schoolchildren in the district. The highest score among the government-aided school students was 419.

NEET coaching was offered at four centres, including Syed Murthuza Government Higher Secondary School, Thuraiyur Government Higher Secondary School, Manapparai Government Boys Higher Secondary School and Manachanallur Government Girls Higher Secondary School, in which 257 students (203 girls and 54 boys) attended.

A senior official of the School Education Department stated that this year, more students had scored well compared to the previous year. “Free coaching was provided for 90 days, where mock tests and extensive training were conducted for students,” he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US