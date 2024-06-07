GIFT a SubscriptionGift
132 students from government schools clear NEET in Tiruchi

Published - June 07, 2024 07:22 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A total of 132 students out of 553 from government schools who wrote the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) 2024 in Tiruchi district have cleared the exam.

P. Karthika, a student of Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Sevalpatti, secured 522 and stood first among the government schoolchildren in the district. The highest score among the government-aided school students was 419.

NEET coaching was offered at four centres, including Syed Murthuza Government Higher Secondary School, Thuraiyur Government Higher Secondary School, Manapparai Government Boys Higher Secondary School and Manachanallur Government Girls Higher Secondary School, in which 257 students (203 girls and 54 boys) attended.

A senior official of the School Education Department stated that this year, more students had scored well compared to the previous year. “Free coaching was provided for 90 days, where mock tests and extensive training were conducted for students,” he said.

