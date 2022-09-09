132 Recruit Jail Warders pass out after completion of basic training

Minister for Law, Courts, Prisons and Prevention of Corruption S. Regupathy takes the salute during the parade by the recruits at a function organised at the Central Prison campus in Tiruchi on Friday. | Photo Credit: SRINATH M

A total number of 132 Recruit Grade - II Jail Warders, including 18 women, successfully passed out on Friday after completing six months of basic training here. A ceremonial Passing Out Parade of the Recruit Jail Warders was held at the Central Prison complex here. Minister for Law, Courts, Prisons and Prevention of Corruption S. Regupathy participated and took the salute during the march past by the recruits.

This is the seventh batch to undergo training at the Warders Training Centre located in the Central Prison complex. During the course of their training which commenced on March 14, the recruits were imparted training in a host of subjects. Classes were conducted for them on Prison Manual, Indian Penal Code, Code of Criminal Procedure, Evidence Act and POCSO Act. They were also imparted training in parade, physical fitness, silambam, karate, first aid, disaster management, detection of explosive substances, forensic science, handling of sophisticated equipment to check smuggling of unauthorised substances, firing and yoga.

Classes were also held on leadership, stress management, cyber crime, Right to Information Act- 2005, special checks in prison and code of conduct by guest lecturers during the course of their training. The recruits were taken for field training at the Central Prison, Tiruchi, Special Prison for Women, Tiruchi, Government Observation Home, Tiruchi, Borstal School, Pudukottai and District Jail, Pudukottai, Open jail at Sivaganga, Sub Jail at Lalgudi and Ponmalai police station in Tiruchi.

Addressing the recruits, Mr. Regupathy called upon them to discharge their professional duties with integrity and without fear of threat while dealing with prisoners who had committed different types of crimes and strive hard to reform them. The Minister gave away medals to those recruits who had excelled in parade test and shooting. Director General of Police (Prisons) Sunil Kumar Singh, Inspector General of Police, Central Zone Santhosh Kumar, Commissioner of Police, Tiruchi, G. Karthikeyan and officials of the Prison Department participated.