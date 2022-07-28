132 new COVID-19 cases in central districts

July 28, 2022 20:24 IST

A total of 132 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the central districts on Thursday, according to a bulletin issued by the State Health Department. There were no fatalities.

The number of daily case load stood at 33 in Tiruchi and 26 in Thanjavur district. Tiruvarur reported 23 fresh cases, Pudukottai 15, while Mayiladuthurai recorded 12 cases. Karur had nine new cases, Nagapattinam eight, Perambalur four and Ariyalur district reported two fresh cases.

Tiruchi district had the maximum number of active cases in the region with 233 patients being under treatment, including home treatment, as on Thursday. There were 229 active cases in Thanjavur, 178 in Tiruvaur and 131 in Pudukottai. Mayiladuthurai reported 120 active cases each, while Nagapattinam had 54, Ariyalur 49, Perambalur 48, and Karur recorded 47 active cases each.