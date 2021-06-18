1,312 fresh cases of COVID-19 in central districts

TIRUCHI

The central districts reported 1,312 fresh cases for COVID-19 keeping with the downward trend witnessed in the region over the past few days. Thirty-two patients succumbed to the viral infection on Friday.

Thirteen patients succumbed to the viral infection in Tiruchi district. The other districts in the region reported less than five deaths. Perambalur recorded five deaths, while Karur reported four. Ariyalur and Nagapattinam reported three deaths each, while Pudukottai and Thanjavur reported two each. Tiruvarur district did not report any COVID-19 deaths on Friday.

Thanjavur reported the highest number of COVID-19 cases with 367 patients reporting positive. However, the district has continued to report a marked dip in the number of fresh cases over the last week.

In Tiruchi district, 267 patients tested positive, while Nagapattinam reported a marked dip with 168 fresh cases. Tiruvarur reported 137, while Karur 126. According to data published in the COVID-19 bulletin released by the Department of Medical and Family Welfare, Nagapattinam district had only 21 ICU beds vacant, while Tiruvarur had increased its ICU- bed vacancy to 72. Tiruchi and Thanjavur districts had 174 and 148 ICU beds vacant, respectively.

Ariyalur district reported 98 fresh cases, while Pudukottai recorded 83. Meanwhile, Perambalur district reported 66 fresh cases. Pudukottai had only five vacant ICU beds, while Perambalur had 33. Ariyalur district had 12 vacant beds.