131 fresh cases, two deaths in central districts

The central districts on Monday reported 131 fresh cases of COVID-19 and deaths of two patients.

All eight districts recorded less than 30 fresh cases. Of them, Tiruvarur district recorded the maximum number of cases with 30 patients testing positive for the virus. It was followed by Nagapattinam district with 27 cases.

The daily case count in Tiruchi district was 24. There were 21 in Karur and 16 positive cases recorded in Thanjavur district. Pudukottai recorded 12 cases, and Ariyalur district registered just one case. There had been no report of fresh cases in Perambalur district.

Tiruvarur and Thanjavur recorded the death of one patient each due to COVID-19.

Discharges outnumbered the fresh cases in the districts. A total of 169 patients, who had been getting treatment in various hospitals after being treated for COVID-19, were discharged on Monday.

Nagapattinam recorded the maximum discharges with 39 patients returning home. A total of 30 patients were discharged in Tiruchi district. Twenty-seven patients were discharged in Thanjavur district, 25 in Tiruvarur, 22 in Karur and 16 in Pudukottai district.