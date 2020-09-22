130 missing mobile phones recovered

TIRUCHI

22 September 2020 17:35 IST

A special team of the city police handed over 130 mobile phones, recovered after reported missing, to their owners here on Tuesday.

The team was constituted on the direction of Commissioner of Police J. Loganathan following receipt of 130 complaints in Tiruchi city limits. The cell phones were lost by those residing within the city and district and those from other districts while travelling in buses or shopping or at events.

A police press release said the team in coordination with Cyber Crime Unit retrieved the mobile phones.

Mr. Loganathan handed over the mobile phones to their owners at the City Police Office. The value of the cell phones was put at ₹16.31 lakh.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime and Traffic) R. Vedarathinam and senior city police officers participated in the programme. Mr. Loganathan appreciated the team for recovering the missing phones.