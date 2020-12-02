130 fresh cases in central region

TIRUCHI

02 December 2020 00:31 IST

The central districts recorded 130 fresh cases of COVID 19 and no death on Tuesday.

According to the medical bulletin issued by the State Health Department, three districts recorded fresh cases in single digits.

Thanjavur district recorded the maximum number of cases with 39 patients testing positive for the virus, followed by Tiruvarur with 26. There were 24 patients testing positive in Tiruchi district. Karur and Nagapattinam recorded 13 and 12 cases respectively. Perambalur, Ariyalur and Pudukottai recorded 3,5 and cases respectively.

No one was recorded died of COVID-19 complications in any of 8 districts in the central region. A total of 124 patients were discharged from various hospital sin the region on Tuesday.