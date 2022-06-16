13 test COVID-19 positive in central region

Thirteen persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the central region on Thursday, according to the bulletin issued by the State Health Department.

Thanjavur recorded the highest number of cases in the region with five persons testing positive for the virus. Tiruchi and Mayildathurai reported two fresh cases, while Tiruvarur, Perambalur, Karur and Ariyalur districts reported one case each. There was no fresh case in Nagapattinam and Pudukottai districts.

With Thursday’s tally, Tiruchi district had 28 infected persons undergoing treatment, including home treatment. Thanjavur had seven active cases, Tiruvarur, Mayiladuthurai, Perambalur and Ariyalur three each and Karur two. There was no active case in Nagapattinam and Pudukottai districts.