Tiruchirapalli

13 teachers to get awards

The following 13 teachers from schools in Tiruchi district will receive Dr. Radhakrishnan Best Teacher Award from the State government this year:

N. Geetha, Headmistress, Panchayat Union Primary School, Kaundanpatti, Mannachanallur Union; R. Ashok Kumar, Headmaster, Panchayat Union Middle School, Koppampatti, Thuraiyur Union; K. Jeyarani, Secondary Teacher, Panchayat Union Primary School, Edamalaipattipudur; S. Bibi Abdul, Headmistress, Panchayat Union Primary School, Melakalkandarkottai, Tiruverumbur Union; R. Marceline Regina Mary, Headmistress, Panchayat Union Middle School, Pambattipatti, Vaiyampatti Union; R. Balasubramanian, Graduate Teacher, Panchayat Union Middle School, E. Vellanur; K. Muthamilselvan, Graduate Teacher, Government Higher Secondary School, S. Ayyampalayam, Mannachanallur; K. Anbusekaran, Headmaster, Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Mannachanallur; P. Sivaraj, PGT in English, Government Boys Higher Secondary School, Musiri; K. Muthukumar; Physical Director, Thiagesar Alai Higher Secondary School, Manapparai; A. Nithyanandan, Headmaster, Government High School, Thirunedunkulam; P. Ganesh, PGT in Chemistry, Boiler Plant Boys Higher Secondary School; and S. Bhagavathiappan, Principal, Chellammal Matriculation Higher Secondary School, Vengur.


