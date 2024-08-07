ADVERTISEMENT

13 school students injured as school buses collide

Published - August 07, 2024 07:20 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau,Judah Jerusalem Prince _12128

ADVERTISEMENT

Thirteen students were injured after two private school buses collided on Airport Road in the city on Wednesday morning. 

The accident apparently took place when the driver of one of the school buses turned the vehicle to the right, without indication. The other school bus, coming from behind, collided with the vehicle ahead.

Thirteen students travelling in the bus in the front sustained minor injuries and were rushed to Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital. Parents of the children were notified immediately. The police have registered a case and are investigating. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Tiruchi

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US