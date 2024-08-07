13 school students injured as school buses collide

:

Thirteen students were injured after two private school buses collided on Airport Road in the city on Wednesday morning.

The accident apparently took place when the driver of one of the school buses turned the vehicle to the right, without indication. The other school bus, coming from behind, collided with the vehicle ahead.

Thirteen students travelling in the bus in the front sustained minor injuries and were rushed to Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital. Parents of the children were notified immediately. The police have registered a case and are investigating.