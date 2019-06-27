13-point agenda for Grama Sabha meetings

With Grama Sabha meetings scheduled to be held on June 28, the district administration has given a call to the public to come out with suggestions for preservation and development of their villages, while activists opposed to hydrocarbon and other projects have asked participants to register their protest against the projects at the meetings.

The district administration, in a press release, has listed a 13-point agenda for the meetings and sought the participation of the people in the overall development of villages and preservation of water bodies for posterity.

At the same time, the Tamil Nadu All Farmers Association Coordination Committee has urged the people to pass resolutions at the Grama Sabha against the implementation of hydrocarbon and similar projects and demanding declaration of the delta region as ‘protected agriculture zone’, which will result in people-friendly and sustainable development in this region.

In a press release, committee chairman P.R.Pandian has called upon village-level representatives of political parties, farmers and public to come together in passing the resolutions as such a measure would alone effectively check the move to convert the delta region into a ‘petrochemical zone’.