13 passengers miss Air India flight to Singapore from Tiruchi

Published - September 25, 2024 08:31 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Preponement of the departure timing of the flight was done due to NOTAM issued by Singapore aviation authorities, intimation was conveyed to the passengers on Tuesday itself, say airline sources

The Hindu Bureau

Thirteen passengers missed the Singapore-bound Air India Express flight from the international airport here on Wednesday after the departure time of the flight was preponed, leading to an argument between the passengers and airline staff. 

The IX 682 flight, which usually departs at 4.25 p.m. from Tiruchi airport, left at 3 p.m. since a NOTAM (Notice to Airmen) was issued by the Singapore aviation authorities which led to the preponement of the departure time of the flight from Tiruchi airport, said Air India sources here.

The sources further said intimation regarding the change in the departure time of the flight was conveyed to the passengers through e-mail and Whatsapp on Tuesday. The flight took off with 160 passengers. 

The sources further said the 13 passengers who had missed the flight had booked the tickets through the travel agent. Refund was given to three passengers and for 10 others the change of date of their travel was done free of cost. 

