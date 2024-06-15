13 Panchaloha idols found in a residential site in Papanasam taluk

Panchaloha idols of Hindu deities were unearthed from a house at Koilthevarayanpettai in Papanasam taluk on Friday.

Inquiries reveal that the idols were found when the house owner Mohammed Faisal, residing in South Madavilagam, very close to the 1,000-year-old Machapureeswarar temple, had started digging to lay the basement for constructing a building.

A total of 13 idols and other material used in the worshipping of Hindu deities were recovered from the plot owned by Faisal and were taken to the Papanasam Taluk Office, the sources added.

