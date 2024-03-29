ADVERTISEMENT

13 nominations accepted for Thanjavur constituency

March 29, 2024 05:59 pm | Updated 05:59 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau

The nomination of 13 candidates have been accepted for the Thanjavur Lok Sabha constituency.

A total of 36 nominations were filed for the Thanjavur Parliamentary Constituency. When the papers were taken up for scrutiny on March 28, the nomination papers of the candidates of national parties – M. Muruganantham of BJP and A. Jayapal of Bahujan Samaj Party, the papers of State and Registered Political parties – S. Murasoli of DMK, P. Sivanesan of DMDK and M. I. Humayun Kabir of Naam Tamilar Katchi were accepted.

Subsequently, another six nomination papers that were filed as additional nomination papers by the official candidates of recognised and registered political parties and the nominations of dummy candidates of official candidates were discarded as they automatically turned invalid on acceptance of the nomination papers of the official candidates.

Out of the remaining 25 nomination papers of Independents, eight were found valid and accepted by the officials.

