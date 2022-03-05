13 new cases in central region

Thirteen new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the central districts on Saturday, reflecting the general decline in numbers of the past few weeks.

According to data provided by the State Health Department, no new infections were reported in the districts of Ariyalur, Karur, Mayiladuthurai and Perambalur. There were no fatalities in the central region on Saturday.

Thanjavur had the highest number of cases with seven persons testing positive. Tiruchi district had four new cases. Nagapattinam had two fresh infections.

The districts of Pudukottai and Tiruvarur reported one case each.