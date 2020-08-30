13 manned gates set for closure

Subways will come up in their place in Tiruchi division

TIRUCHI

The Tiruchi Railway Division has proposed to close 13 manned level-crossing gates by constructing subways in their place during this year. The manned gates proposed for closure has been identified along the Villupuram - Tiruchi chord line section via Vriddhachalam and Ariyalur; Villupuram - Tiruchi mainline section via Thanjavur and along the Mayiladuthurai - Karaikudi broad gauge section.

Five among the 13 manned gates chosen for closure falls along the Villupuram - Tiruchi chord line section and four gates each identified along the Villupuram - Tiruchi mainline section and Mayiladuthurai - Karaikudi stretch.

Works relating to construction of subways have commenced at some of the locations, said a senior railway official. In respect of the Villupuram- Tiruchi mainline section, two subways would come up between Tiruverumbur and Ponmalai near Tiruchi; one between Thanjavur and Alakkudi and another between Alakkudi and Budalur to replace the manned gates.

As for the Mayiladuthurai - Karaikudi broad gauge stretch, the subways would be constructed between Pattukottai and Peravurani; Peravurani and Ayingudi and between Aranthangi and Kandanur Puduvayal, said the official.

With regard to the Villupuram - Tiruchi chord line section, the subways would be constructed between Valadi and Srirangam near Tiruchi and between Tiruvennainallur and Parikkal.

The decision for elimination of unmanned level crossings September last created the task for gradual conversion of the manned gates into subways, the official said.

The Tiruchi division had already already completed the work on constructing four subways in lieu of equal number of level crossing gates along the Villupuram - Katpadi broad gauge stretch; Villupuram - Tiruchi mainline section; Villupuram - Tiruchi chord line section and Mayiladuthurai - Karaikudi section. Pump sets would be provided by the railways at the new subways to drain out stagnated water in subways during rains.