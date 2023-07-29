HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

13 government school students from Tiruchi bag MBBS seats

July 29, 2023 07:14 pm | Updated 07:15 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Ancy Donal Madonna

Thirteen government school students from Tiruchi district have obtained allotment letters under the 7.5% internal reservation for MBBS seats during the counselling that commenced on Tuesday.

As many as 110 students from government schools in the district have cleared the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) this year. Of them, 13 students have secured the required cut off marks and have obtained MBBS seats in medical colleges in the State.

M. Shridhar, a student from Government Boys Higher Secondary School in Musiri, who topped with a NEET score of 472 among government school students in the district, secured a seat at Kilpauk Medical College in Chennai.

M. Devadharshni, a student from Government Girls Higher Secondary School in Thuraiyur, who scored 412 marks out of 720 marks in NEET, was allotted a seat at Government Medical College in Villupuram.

R. Chandran, a repeater who studied at the Government Tribal Residential Higher Secondary School in Top Sengattupatti in Pachamalai Hills, topped the State in the MBBS merit list in the ST category with a NEET score of 430, got the allotment letter for Government Stanley Medical College in Chennai.

While, the other students, who cleared the examination with the required cut off marks, were allotted MBBS seats at Government Medical Colleges in Kallakurichi and Tiruvarur, PSG Institute of Medical Sciences & Research in Coimbatore, Dhanalakshimi Srinivasan Medical Colleges in Tiruchi and Perambalur, Tagore Medical College in Chennai, and St. Peter’s Medical College in Krishnagiri.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.