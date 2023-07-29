13 government school students from Tiruchi bag MBBS seats

July 29, 2023 07:14 pm | Updated 07:15 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Thirteen government school students from Tiruchi district have obtained allotment letters under the 7.5% internal reservation for MBBS seats during the counselling that commenced on Tuesday.

As many as 110 students from government schools in the district have cleared the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) this year. Of them, 13 students have secured the required cut off marks and have obtained MBBS seats in medical colleges in the State.

M. Shridhar, a student from Government Boys Higher Secondary School in Musiri, who topped with a NEET score of 472 among government school students in the district, secured a seat at Kilpauk Medical College in Chennai.

M. Devadharshni, a student from Government Girls Higher Secondary School in Thuraiyur, who scored 412 marks out of 720 marks in NEET, was allotted a seat at Government Medical College in Villupuram.

R. Chandran, a repeater who studied at the Government Tribal Residential Higher Secondary School in Top Sengattupatti in Pachamalai Hills, topped the State in the MBBS merit list in the ST category with a NEET score of 430, got the allotment letter for Government Stanley Medical College in Chennai.

While, the other students, who cleared the examination with the required cut off marks, were allotted MBBS seats at Government Medical Colleges in Kallakurichi and Tiruvarur, PSG Institute of Medical Sciences & Research in Coimbatore, Dhanalakshimi Srinivasan Medical Colleges in Tiruchi and Perambalur, Tagore Medical College in Chennai, and St. Peter’s Medical College in Krishnagiri.