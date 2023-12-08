ADVERTISEMENT

13 fishermen from Pudukottai arrested by Sri Lankan Navy

December 08, 2023 01:24 am | Updated 01:24 am IST - PUDUKOTTAI

The Hindu Bureau

Thirteen fishermen from Pudukottai district were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy on Wednesday on charges of poaching while fishing near Neduntheevu. Three of their boats were impounded.

Eight fishermen from Kottaipattinam and five from Jegathapattinam coastal villages in the district had put out to sea for fishing on separate mechanised boats on Wednesday morning. Sources said the 13 persons were fishing near Neduntheevu when they were intercepted by the Sri Lankan Navy and arrested for trespassing.

They were taken to Kankesanthurai Naval base for inquiry and produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody till December 21 on Thursday. The arrested fishers are: N. Ramanathan, 29, K. Muthalu, 55, N. Anjappan, 56, P. Arumugam, 62, and P. Sharfudheen, 48, of Jegathapattinam; and A. Abu Mansur, 48, R. Ibrahim, 45, N. Ahamed, 38, G. Ganesan, 53, S. Munusamy, 40, P. Sendhoorapandi, 24, P. Arul, 33, M. Dhanraj, 55, of Kottaipattinam.

