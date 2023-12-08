HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

13 fishermen from Pudukottai arrested by Sri Lankan Navy

December 08, 2023 01:24 am | Updated 01:24 am IST - PUDUKOTTAI

The Hindu Bureau

Thirteen fishermen from Pudukottai district were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy on Wednesday on charges of poaching while fishing near Neduntheevu. Three of their boats were impounded.

Eight fishermen from Kottaipattinam and five from Jegathapattinam coastal villages in the district had put out to sea for fishing on separate mechanised boats on Wednesday morning. Sources said the 13 persons were fishing near Neduntheevu when they were intercepted by the Sri Lankan Navy and arrested for trespassing.

They were taken to Kankesanthurai Naval base for inquiry and produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody till December 21 on Thursday. The arrested fishers are: N. Ramanathan, 29, K. Muthalu, 55, N. Anjappan, 56, P. Arumugam, 62, and P. Sharfudheen, 48, of Jegathapattinam; and A. Abu Mansur, 48, R. Ibrahim, 45, N. Ahamed, 38, G. Ganesan, 53, S. Munusamy, 40, P. Sendhoorapandi, 24, P. Arul, 33, M. Dhanraj, 55, of Kottaipattinam.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.