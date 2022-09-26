₹ 13-crore sale target for Cooptex showrooms

Special Correspondent TIRUCHI
September 26, 2022 22:26 IST

Collector M. Pradeep Kumar inaugurating Cooptex Deepavali sale in Tiruchi on Monday. | Photo Credit: M. Moorthy

Collector M. Pradeep Kumar on Monday inaugurated the special discount sale at Cooptex showrooms ahead of the Deepavali festival.

He said that the Cooptex showroom near the Central Bus Stand had stocked up silk and cotton sarees and dress materials from Coimbatore, Salem, Arani, Kancheepuram and Thirubuvanam. Thirty percent discount for the clothes being purchased from Cooptex showrooms. There was a special scheme for government employees and teachers to purchase sarees and dress materials.

Mr. Kumar said that a sale target of ₹ 13 crore had been fixed for the showrooms in Thanjavur circle in 2022-23. It sold ₹ 7.49 crore in 2021-22. The target for the showroom in Tiruchi would be ₹ 3 crore for the current year as against the actual sale of ₹ 1..43 crore in 2021-22.

