129 youth receive recruitment letters at PM rozgar mela

January 20, 2023 06:41 pm | Updated 06:41 pm IST - TIRUCHI

A total of 129 youth received appointment orders for placement in central government jobs in Tiruchi Zone on Friday from L.Murugan, Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting and Fisheries as part of the Prime Minister’s Rozgar Mela.

The nation-wide event for distribution of 71,000 jobs was initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, through video-conference, after a brief interaction with a few beneficiaries across the country.

In Tiruchi Zone, the highest number of 95 recruitments, largely in posts at Group B and Group C, pertained to Railways. The recruitments were also made to the other departments: Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs - 15, Ministry of Home Affairs (Assam Rifles) - 7, Department of Financial Services and Department of Higher Education - 6 each, and Central Board of Direct Taxes - 3.

According to media content of Press Information Bureau, the Production Linked Incentives and skill development programmes have been major contributors in employment generation for the youth of the country. The Rozgar Mela is expected to act as a catalyst in further employment generation and provide meaningful opportunities to the youth for their empowerment and participation in national development directly.

The PM Rozgar Mela initiative also accords a special focus on granting timely promotions to all the officers working in various government organisations. As a result, promotions are now happening across all departments. With timely promotions at all levels, more vacancies are likely to be created at the entry level posts, the media release said.

The mission mode recruitment drive for filling up 10 lakh job every year was aligned to Vision 2047, the Mr. Murugan told mediapersons after handing over the appointment letters.

The Minister said the Rozgar Yojana encompassed the entire country and that the onus was on the youth in the State to seize the opportunities, when asked for a break-up of the employment beneficiaries in Tamil Nadu.