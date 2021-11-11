Tiruchirapalli

129 new cases in central districts

The central region reported 129 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, reflecting a slight spike compared to recent days. Two patients succumbed to the viral infection- one from Tiruvarur and another from Tiruchi district.

Tiruchi district continued to report an increase in COVID-19 cases. A total of 40 patients had reported COVID-19 positive in the district on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the other eight districts in the central region reported less than 30 cases. In Thanjavur, 29 patients tested COVID-19 positive.

Karur and Tiruvarur reported an equal number of cases - 18. Nagapattinam, meanwhile, registered 10 fresh cases and Pudukottai district, five. Ariyalur reported four, Perambalur three, and Mayiladuthurai one COVID-19 case- the lowest in the region.


