127 fresh cases, nil death

The central districts on Saturday continued to record a low number of COVID-19 cases with 127 patients testing positive for the viral infection. No death was reported in the region, according to the bulletin issued by the Department of Health and Family Welfare.

Tiruchi reported 32 fresh cases for the viral infection, the highest in the region on Saturday. Among them were primary contacts and patients with a history of respiratory illnesses. A total of 13 patients who were undergoing treatment at Tiruchi Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital were discharged after recovering from the viral infection on Saturday.

All other districts in the region reported cases below 30. A total of 25 patients tested positive in Tiruvarur, while 22 tested positive in Thanjavur. Among them were local index cases with no travel or contact history, or patients with a history of Influenza-Like Illnesses and their immediate contacts.

Karur reported 19 fresh cases for the viral infection among which were residents of Thanthonrimalai, Kulithalai, Gandhigramam. Interdistrict travellers Namakkal and Tiruchi also tested positive. Meanwhile, seven patients were discharged from Government Medical College Hospital after recovering from the viral infection.

In Nagapattinam, 16 patients tested positive for COVID-19, while in Pudukottai, a sharp drop was reported with nine patients testing positive. Among them were primary contacts, local index cases and asymptomatic patients identified through fever camps.

Four patients tested positive in Ariyalur district, while in Perambalur no new patients tested positive for COVID-19, recording a sharp fall in COVID cases in the two neighbouring districts.

Meanwhile, a total of 360 throat swabs were lifted at the government hospitals and primary healthcare centres in the district and sent for processing.