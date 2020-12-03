127 fresh cases in central districts

TIRUCHI

03 December 2020 22:41 IST

The region recorded two fatalities, one each in Karur and Tiruvarur

The central districts on Thursday recorded a slight spike in fresh COVID-19 cases with 127 patients testing positive for the viral infection.

Two deaths, one each from Karur and Tiruvarur, were also reported.

Advertising

Advertising

A 74-year-old man from Karur with a history of coronary artery disease and diabetes, and a 40-year-old man who had been suffering from acute respiratory distress syndrome from Tiruvarur succumbed to the infection according to the daily bulletin released by the state Health Department.

Perambalur district reported no fresh cases on Thursday.

Thanjavur continued to record the highest number of cases in the central region on Thursday. A slight spike in cases was reported with 32 fresh cases. Among the 32 patients who tested positive were primary contacts of those who tested positive earlier, and patients with a history of Influenza-Like Illnesses (ILI).

Meanwhile, 21 patients were discharged from Thanjavur Medical College Hospital on Thursday after recovering from the viral infection.

In Tiruchi, 27 fresh cases were reported, many of who were isolated cases. A total of 13 patients were discharged from Tiruchi Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital after recovering from the viral infection. Meanwhile, a total of 182 active cases remained, while 78 patients were positive asymptomatic patients in home isolation.

Nagapattinam reported 22 new COVID-19 cases while Tiruvarur reported 19. Pudukottai and Karur districts reported a sharp drop while reporting 19 and 12 patients respectively.

Patients in the districts were local contacts with no contact or travel history or detected through fever camps or with a history of Influenza-Like Illnesses.

In Karur, the 12 patients were residents of Sellipalayam, Velayudhampalayam and Puliyur, among other localities.

In Ariyalur, five patients tested positive. Of them, two hailed from Thirumanur block, while one each hailed from Ariyalur, Sendurai and Jayankondam blocks.