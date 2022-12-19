125th anniversary of Anglo-Indian Railway Institute celebrated in Tiruchi

December 19, 2022 03:59 pm | Updated 03:59 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

 Members of the Anglo-Indian community celebrated the 125th anniversary of the Anglo-Indian Railway Institute situated near the Tiruchi railway junction on Sunday. The institute was established by he British in 1897.

The celebration was organised by the Anglo-Indian United Christian Association. Divisional Railway Manager, Tiruchi, Manish Agarwal was the chief guest at the celebration that was held at the institute hall and attended by members of the Anglo-Indian community.

Former members of the institute recalled their experiences and association with the institute. A Christmas programme was organised by the community members. 

Association president Jude Fernandez said the Britishers handed over the institute to the Anglo-Indian community when they left the country. In earlier days, celebrations used to be organised at the institute ahead of Christmas till New Year. In 1998, the institute was handed over to the Tiruchi Railway Division.

