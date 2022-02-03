1,250 cases, 7 deaths in central districts

The central districts reported 1,250 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, retaining the steady downward trend seen in the past few days.

Seven deaths, four in Tiruchi, two in Thanjavur and one in Tiruvarur, were recorded as per information from the State Health Department.

Tiruchi district had the highest number of new cases with 301 on Thursday, though it went down from 347 on the previous day.

Thanjavur followed with 296 new cases, while Tiruvarur reported 149.

In Karur, 135 people tested positive (falling from 157 on Wednesday) and Nagapattinam had 103 new cases.

In the below-100 tally, Pudukottai had 91 cases (down from 92 on Wednesday), and Ariyalur had 75 new positive cases (down from 82 the previous day).

Mayiladuthurai reported 70 new cases. Perambalur had the lowest number of fresh cases on Thursday with 30.