125 new COVID-19 cases in central region

A total of 125 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the central region on Friday, according to a bulletin issued by the State Health Department. There were no fatalities.

The number of daily case load stood at 27 in Tiruchi and 22 in Thanjavur district. Tiruvarur reported 19 fresh cases, Pudukottai 16, while Mayiladuthurai recorded 14 cases. Ariyalur had 10 new cases, while Karur and Nagapattinam recorded seven new cases each, and Perambalur district reported three fresh cases.

Tiruchi district had the maximum number of active cases in the region with 225 patients being under treatment, including home treatment, as on Friday. There were 208 active cases in Thanjavur, 163 in Tiruvaur and 124 in Pudukottai. Mayiladuthurai reported 112 active cases each, while Nagapattinam had 52, Ariyalur 50, Perambalur and Karur recorded 48 active cases each.