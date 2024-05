As many as 1,24,750 women benefitted under the Magalir Unirmai Thogai scheme announced and implemented by Chief Minister M.K .Stalin here.

A press release said that a section of women mostly belonging to the economically weaker sections received ₹1,000 per month under the scheme.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.