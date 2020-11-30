124 new positive cases

The central districts on Monday recorded a further dip in COVID-19 cases with 124 patients testing positive for the viral infection. No deaths were reported in the region according to the bulletin released by the State Health Department.

Ariyalur and Perambalur reported no new cases on Monday. Thirty-three patients tested positive in Thanjavur, which reported the highest number of cases in the region. A slight increase in cases were reported, among which were primary contacts, local index cases and asymptomatic patients identified through fever camps.

All the other seven districts in the region reported less than 30 fresh cases. In Tiruchi, 26 patients tested positive. They included primary contacts and patients with a history of respiratory illnesses. A total of 10 patients undergoing treatment atTiruchi Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital were discharged on Monday.

Nagapattinam reported 23 fresh cases, while Karur reported a slight spike with 18 cases. Among the patients who tested positive in Karur were residents of Thanthornimalai, Aravakurichi, Manmangalam.

In Tiruvarur, 15 patients reported positive, while in Pudukottai nine tested positive. Patients in the district were primary contacts and local index cases with no history of travel or contacts. Patients suffering from Severe Acute Respiratory Illnesses and Influenza-Like Illnesses tested positive.

Ariyalur and Perambalur on Monday reported no new cases. Meanwhile, 450 new throat swabs were lifted in Perambalur, while 444 were lifted in Ariyalur and sent to testing facilities.