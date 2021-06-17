1,238 new cases, 39 deaths in delta

TIRUCHI

17 June 2021 22:30 IST

1,238 fresh cases, 39 fatalities reported across central districts

The central districts reported 1,238 fresh cases, a sharp dip in the region since April, on Thursday, while 39 patients died of the viral infection.

Sixteen patients succumbed to the viral infection in Tiruchi district, while eight deaths were reported in Thanjavur. Tiruvarur reported five, Pudukottai four and Karur three deaths. Two deaths were reported in Perambalur, while one was reported in Nagapattinam. Ariyalur did not report any deaths.

Thanjavur reported the highest number of COVID-19 cases with 311 patients reporting positive. However, the district reported a marked dip in the number of fresh cases over the last week.

Tiruchi district came a close second with 283 patients testing positive, while Nagapattinam reported a marked dip with 186 fresh cases. Tiruvarur and Karur reported 132 fresh cases each.

According to data published in the COVID-19 bulletin released by the Department of Medical and Family Welfare, Nagapattinam district had 21 ICU beds vacant, while Tiruvarur had 25. Tiruchi and Thanjavur districts had 157 and 118 ICU beds vacant.

Ariyalur reported 85 fresh cases, while Pudukottai recorded 69. Perambalur reported 40 fresh cases. Pudukottai had five vacant ICU beds, while Perambalur had 33. Ariyalur district had 12 vacant beds.