1,230 fresh cases, 33 deaths in central region

TIRUCHI

19 June 2021 22:18 IST

10 fatalities reported in Tiruchi district

The central districts reported 1,230 fresh cases for COVID-19 on Saturday. Thirty-three more deaths due to the viral infection were also recorded in the region.

Ten patients succumbed to the viral infection in Tiruvarur district, while Tiruchi reported eight and Thanjavur reported seven. The other districts in the region reported less three than deaths. Perambalur and Nagapattinam recorded two deaths each, while Ariyalur, Karur and Pudukottai reported one death each for COVID-19 on Saturday.

Thanjavur reported the highest number of COVID-19 cases with 361 patients reporting positive. However, the district has continued to report a marked dip in the number of fresh cases over the last week.

In Tiruchi district, 242 patients tested positive, while Nagapattinam reported a marked dip with 157 fresh cases. Tiruvarur reported 127, while Karur 113. According to data published in the COVID-19 bulletin released by the Department of Medical and Family Welfare, Nagapattinam district had only 15 ICU beds vacant, while Tiruvarur had increased its ICU- bed vacancy to 76.

Tiruchi and Thanjavur districts had 205 and 139 ICU beds vacant, respectively.

Ariyalur district reported 91 fresh cases, while Pudukottai recorded 80. Meanwhile, Perambalur district reported 59 fresh cases.

Pudukottai had only five vacant ICU beds, while Perambalur had 33. Ariyalur district had 12 vacant beds.