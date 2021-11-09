122 fresh positive cases, three fatalities in central districts

TIRUCHI

09 November 2021 22:26 IST

The central region on Tuesday reported 122 fresh cases of COVID-19.

Three more persons, one each from Thanjavur, Nagapattinam and Pudukottai districts, succumbed to the viral infiection n the region, according to the bulleting issue by the Health Department.

Tiruchi had the maximum number of fresh cases among the nine districts in the region with 36 persons testing positive for the virus.

In Thanjavur, samples of 32 persons returned positive. Karur reported 15 cases, Tiruvarur 14 and Nagapattinam and Pudukottai nine cases each. The daily cases dropped to three in Mayiladuthurai. Perambalur and Ariyalur reported two cases each.