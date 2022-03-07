121 sovereigns of gold jewellery stolen

Gold jewellery weighing 121 sovereigns was reported stolen from a locked house of C. Bharathi Raja (42) at Periyar Nagar in Pudukottai Town between late on Saturday night when he had gone to Karaikudi along with his family to attend his sister’s wedding.

Police sources said unknown persons gained entry into the locked house by breaking open the front grille gate and the wooden door of the house and stole the valuables kept inside a cupboard. The offence came to light after the family members returned home on Sunday night. The value of the stolen gold jewellery was put at ₹ 18.15 lakh. The Pudukottai Town Police have registered a case.