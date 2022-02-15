121 fresh infections, seven deaths in central region

The central districts continued to report a significant decrease in the number of fresh cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, with 121 new infections recorded by the State Health Department.

Seven fatalities were reported. Of these, two deaths each occurred in the districts of Tiruvarur and Tiruchi, and one fatality each in Nagapattinam, Pudukottai and Thanjavur districts.

Tiruchi had the highest number of new cases with 31 fresh infections. In Thanjavur, 26 people tested positive on Tuesday. Nagapattinam reported 16 new cases, while Tiruvarur had 14 fresh infections. Karur had 12 new cases.

Single digit tallies were reported in the districts of Ariyalur, which had eight cases, Mayiladuthurai with four new infections, and Pudukottai, where nine persons tested positive. Perambalur had the lowest, with one fresh case recorded on Tuesday.