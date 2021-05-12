12,000 additional beds to be created across State

Commissioner of Revenue Administration K. Phanindra Reddy on Wednesday said steps had been taken through the Public Works Department to create 12,000 additional beds across the State for COVID-19 patients.

Speaking to reporters here, Mr. Reddy said there was a possibility of the number of COVID-19 positive cases coming down during the current lockdown period and sought the cooperation of the general public in curbing the spread of the viral infection. Instructions had been given to monitor oxygen stock in all hospitals in the State and a committee had been constituted in all hospitals.

He said shops selling groceries, vegetables, medicines and other essential commodities were being allowed to open during the lockdown. Steps would be taken to curb the movement of those venturing out in public places without any genuine reason through police, revenue and public health officials.

Earlier, Mr. Reddy chaired a meeting at the District Collectorate here with officials of various government departments on preventive measures taken up in the district and offered advice to officials on curbing the spread of the viral infection. Collector P. Uma Maheswari was present.

He inspected Pudukottai Government Medical College Hospital and COVID -19 treatment centre established at Government Backward Classes Boys Hostel in Pudukottai Town, an official release said.