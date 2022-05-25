1,200 kg of artificially ripened mangoes seized

Officials of the Food Safety Department have seized 1,200 kg of artificially ripened mangoes from a shop on East Boulevard Road in Tiruchi.

A team led by R. Ramesh Babu, Designated Officer, Food Safety and Drug Administration Department, conducted a surprise inspection on Tuesday to check on artificial ripening of mangoes. “Consuming mangoes that are artificially ripened can be harmful to health and can cause stomach irritation, diarrhoea, fever and even cause cancer in the long run,” said Dr. Babu.

The department will continue its surprise inspections throughout the district during the mango season, he said.

Samples were lifted from the seized mangoes for testing and to initiate legal action against the sellers. The seized mangoes were destroyed at Ariyamangalam dump yard.