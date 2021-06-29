120 tonnes of paddy seized

The Civil Supplies CID has seized 120 tonnes of paddy brought for sale at direct purchase centres in Thanjavur district.

According to official sources, special teams have been formed to check incursion of paddy from other districts into Thanjavur for sale at DPCs following complaints by local farmers.

During checks conducted at different places in the district from Monday evening to Tuesday morning, seven goods carriers carrying paddy bags entering Thanjavur district were intercepted. On interrogation, it was found that the paddy was brought from Salem, Tirupattur, Krishnagiri and Virudhunagar and Ariyalur districts.

The drivers of the goods carriers, Vineeth of Budalur, Sudhakaran of Mannargudi, Subramanian of Tharvoy and Sabharathinam of Murasupatti, both in Salem, Rajivgandhi of Kizhpaloor in Ariyalur, Krishnamoorthy of Manachanallur in Tiruchi and Aayappan of Indoor in Dharmapurai are being interrogated to ascertain the reason for transporting the paddy into Thanjavur, sources said.