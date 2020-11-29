120 new cases in central region

No deaths have been reported from any districts

The central districts on Sunday recorded a slight dip in fresh cases for COVID-19, with 120 patients testing positive.

Meanwhile, no deaths were reported in the region, according to the health bulletin released by the State Health Department.

Among the central districts, Thanjavur reported the highest number of cases on Sunday with 32 patients testing positive. Among them were local cases with no contact history and patients with symptoms of Influenza-Like Illnesses.

The remaining districts in the region reported less than 30 cases for the viral infection.

Nagapattinam reported 24 cases, while Tiruchi reported 21. Patients who tested positive in both districts were primary contacts, or local cases with no travel or contact history. Some patients with Influenza-Like Illnesses and asymptomatic patients detected through fever camps also tested positive.

Five patients who had been undergoing treatment at Tiruchi Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital were discharged on Sunday after recovering from the illness.

Pudukottai reported a slight increase in the total number of COVID-19 cases with a total of 16 patients testing positive.

Karur, too, reported a slight spike in cases with residents from Gandhigramam, Kalvettupalayam and Kulithalai among the 15 patients testing positive.

Tiruvarur reported a significant drop in the number of patients who tested positive with only 10 cases on Sunday

Two patients tested positive in Ariyalur, while no new fresh cases were reported in Perambalur.