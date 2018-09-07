120-metre groyne may be completed today

Boulders being placed along the damaged portion of a regulator across the Coleroon at Mukkombu in Tiruchi district. | Photo Credit: M. Moorthy

Work on plugging a breach on the regulator across the Coleroon at Mukkombu (Upper Anicut) has reached the final stage with authorities mobilising additional loads of boulders from Tiruchi, Karur, Perambalur and Pudukottai districts.

The Water Resources Organisation of the Public Works department (PWD) began the temporary restoration works on August 23, a day after nine of 45 shutters of the 182-year-old masonry structure were washed away.

It was originally planned to build a ring bund for about 220 metres by stacking sand bags. More than 2 lakh sand bags were readied and 500 workers engaged. But the heavy flow in the Cauvery, formation of sand shoals on the upper reach of the Mukkombu and difficulties in diverting flow of water into the Cauvery from Mukkombu hampered the restoration works in the first week.

It was then decided to form a groyne with boulders to fill the breach initially.

State Ministers M.R. Vijayabaskar, Vellamandi N. Natarajan and S. Valarmathi visiited the site frequently to supervise the works.

Additional lorries and tippers from Karur were pressed into service to ferry as many loads of boulders as possible to Mukkombu.

In addition to the ring bund, the groyne is being formed for 120 metres from the 5th pier to the 14th pier. The gap is being slowly reduced by dumping small to big size boulders brought from crushers Thuraiyur, Karattampatti, Perambalur, Padalur, Pudukottai, Karur, Thogamalai and other places. About 600 loads of boulders have been dumped at the site so far. It is estimated that 300 more loads will be required.

The formation of the groyne has reached the final stage, R. Senthil Kumar, Chief Engineer, WRO, told The Hindu. So far, it stretches to about 90 metres and will be completed on Friday.

In addition to the groyne, a ring bund wall was also being raised by placing sand bags to reduce leakages through boulders. Once the task is over, the shutters of the Coleroon will be closed, he said.

The formation of groyne has gradually diverted the course of water towards the Cauvery from the Coleroon. The flow into the Coleroon will be controlled to a great extent once the breach is plugged fully.